CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the second season for Todd Cassity as the head coach of the Chelsea Hornets.

After establishing a new culture in 2022, Cassity could not be happier with how his student-athletes took to the new system. The Hornets moved to Class 7A for the 2022 season, and now with a year playing up under their belt, they want to focus on winning close games in 2023.

Chelsea will open its campaign Thursday at Helena.

