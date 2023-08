CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Eagles enter the 2023 campaign with an interim head coach at the helm.

Jerad Holder will lead the Eagles this season. Holder served as Calera’s offensive coordinator in 2022. Former Calera head coach Jason Hamlin is now an assistant coach at Hoover.

The Eagles will commence the new season at home versus Spain Park on Aug. 25.

