Thompson wins after scoring twice in final 18 seconds of 7A state championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thompson Warriors became back-to-back 7A state champions in the most improbable way Wednesday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game was so in-hand for Auburn that the Tigers were kneeling on the ball from the Thompson 20 with 1:14 left in the game, up by 9 points.

With under 30 seconds left, Korbyn Williams blocked an Auburn punt. Ahmari Bolden returned it for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 28-26. The Warriors recovered the ensuing onside kick with 16 seconds left. Still needing to move the ball to get into field goal range, Thompson benefited from two pass interference calls.

That set up Trevor Hardy with the 35-yard field goal as time expired. Thompson scored 10 points in the final 18 seconds to win.