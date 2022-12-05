ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy playing against 18-year-olds in a state known for its hard nose football presents a host of questions for the adults making the decision.

Is he mature enough? Is it safe?

Questions Trent Seaborn’s father, Jason, says he and the coaches at Thompson High School considered before sending him up the ranks into one of the top programs in the nation. Watch the story to see CBS 42’s Ben Hoover one-on-one interview with Trent and Jason Seaborn where he learned this incredible story of a quarterback phenom may be less about decision-making and more about destiny.