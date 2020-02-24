Spring Garden advances to another state championship game

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- The 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships gets underway Monday morning inside the BJCC'S Legacy arena. 48 teams across 7 classifications will compete for a blue map. Below you can find the schedule for the upcoming semifinal and final games happening this week.

MONDAY, Feb. 24Class 1AGirlsNE: Spring Garden (33-2) vs. SE: Elba (23-7), 9 a.m.NW: Mars Hill Bible (28-7) vs. SW: St. Luke’s Episcopal (21-4), 12 noonBoysNE: Jacksonville Christian (24-6) vs. SE: Lanett (20-11), 10:30 a.m.NW: Pickens County (25-3) vs. SW: Francis Marion (24-7), 1:30 p.m.

Class 2AGirlsNE: Collinsville (27-3) vs. SE: G.W. Long (26-5), 3 p.m.NW: Cold Springs (30-4) vs. SW: Central-Hayneville (25-3), 6 p.m.BoysNE: LaFayette (31-0) vs. SE: Barbour County (24-11), 4:30 p.m.NW: Red Bay (23-10) vs. SW: Calhoun (19-12), 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 25Class 3AGirlsNE: Pisgah (29-3) vs. SE: Pike Road (28-4), 9 a.m.NW: Lauderdale County (29-5) vs. SW: T.R. Miller (27-1), 12 noonBoysNE: Hanceville (18-12) vs. SE: Pike County (22-6), 10:30 a.m.NW: Lauderdale County (25-7) vs. SW: Hale County (18-10), 1:30 p.m.

Class 4AGirlsNE: Anniston (27-3) vs. SE: Childersburg (31-4), 3 p.m.NW: Deshler (23-10) vs. SW: Sumter Central (14-7), 6 p.m.BoysNE: Talladega (25-6) vs. SE: Montgomery Catholic (30-4), 4:30 p.m.NW: Brooks (27-5) vs. SW: Williamson (26-5), 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26Class 6AGirlsNE: Hazel Green (33-2) vs. SE: Opelika (27-6), 9 a.m.NW: McAdory (27-7) vs. SW: Northridge (23-12), 12 noonBoysNE: Huffman (30-3) vs. SE: Eufaula (27-5), 10:30 a.m.NW: Bessemer City (17-14) vs. SW: B.C. Rain (23-6), 1:30 p.m.

Class 5AGirlsNE: Center Point (22-5) vs. SE: Charles Henderson (27-0), 3 p.m.NW: Madison Academy (30-4) vs. SW: Shelby County (27-4), 6 p.m.BoysNE: Center Point (15-14) vs. SE: Ramsay (25-8), 4:30 p.m.NW: Fairfield (27-5) vs. SW: LeFlore (21-9), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 27Class 7AGirlsNE: Hoover (30-2) vs. SE: Central-Phenix City (21-7), 9 a.m.NW: Spain Park (30-4) vs. SW: McGill-Toolen Catholic (26-6), 12 noonBoysNE: Oak Mountain (22-8) vs. SE: Lee-Montgomery (31-1), 10:30 a.m.NW: Mountain Brook (31-2) vs. SW: Fairhope (23-4), 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Championships1A Girls, 4 p.m.1A Boys, 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 28Class 2A Championships2A Girls, 9 a.m.2A Boys, 10:45 a.m.

Class 3A Championships3A Girls, 12:30 p.m.3A Boys, 2:15 p.m.

Class 4A Championships4A Girls, 4 p.m.4A Boys, 5:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 29Class 5A Championships5A Girls, 9 a.m.5A Boys, 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A Championships6A Girls, 12:30 p.m.6A Boys, 2:15 p.m.

Class 7A Championships7A Girls, 4 p.m.7A Boys, 5:45 p.m.