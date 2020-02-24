The Spring Garden Lady Panthers jumped out to quick 10-point lead on the way to a 56-35 win over Elba as the Class 1A girls’ semifinal battle kicked off the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC Legacy Arena Monday morning.
Sophomore center Neely Welsh led the way with 30 points and 11 rebounds. She was 14-of-21 from the floor. Macy Reedy, who sank two early 3-pointers to jump start Coach Ricky Austin’s Panthers (34-2), finished with three treys and nine points. Ace Austin, seventh grader, added seven points, five rebounds, three assists and seven steals.
Spring Garden now advances to the Class 1A championship game Thursday at 4 p.m. The Panthers will be vying for their seventh state title – winning previous championships in 1987, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2016 and 2018.
Elba (23-8), coached by Shaun Hammonds, reached the state semifinals for the first time in school history. A team with only three seniors, the Tigers were paced by junior Jaylyn Baker’s 10 points and eight rebounds. She also blocked three shots and had two steals. Melissa Williams added eight points and five rebounds, Breanna Sanders had eight rebounds and Freeda Hooks scored eight points and had two steals.
All semifinal and championship games in the 2020 State Tourney are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based platform and are also being shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s group of cable affiliates in Alabama. WOTM TV is producing all games an the AHSAA Radio Network is handling all announcing duties.
All cable systems in Alabama have a chance to take the broadcast feed for all the games free of charge. If your local cable company is not televising the games, please contact them and ask them to join the AHSAA TV Network.
Spring Garden advances to another state championship game
