Sean Calhoun leaving Vestavia Hills Rebels football team after one season, taking head coaching job in Georgia

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — After one season leading the Vestavia Hills Rebels football team, Sean Calhoun will be taking his coaching skills somewhere else.

On Wednesday, Colquitt County High School in Georgia announced that Calhoun, who led the Rebels to a 4-6 record last year, will be their new head football coach. Calhoun’s contract with Vestavia is up on Feb. 1.

“It was a great opportunity for me and my family,” Calhoun said. “You never know where God’s path is going to lead you, and this was something that was definitely not foreseen.”

Calhoun took over coaching duties at Vestavia Hills from Buddy Anderson, who retired after 43 years of leading the Rebels.

Calhoun, who was previously offensive coordinator at Colquitt in 2014 and 2015 under former Hoover coach Rush Propst, said he was forever thankful for Vestavia Hills giving him the opportunity to coach during his sole year there.

“The community is awesome,” Calhoun said. “They get behind their student-athletes.”

Calhoun said he will travel to Georgia Thursday to meet with his new team.

Calhoun’s exit now leaves two major coaching jobs to fill in two of the area’s biggest schools. Last month, Josh Niblett left his job as Hoover High’s football coach after 14 years to become head coach at Gainesville High School in Georgia.