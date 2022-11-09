BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Round 2 of the AHSAA playoffs continue Friday and it features some exciting matchups.

The CBS 42 Game of the Week is in the 7A Region as Vestavia (7-4) travels to play the defending champion Thompson Warriors (8-3). Also in 7A, Hoover (10-1) will host Hewitt-Trussville (8-3). In 6A, the Mountain Brook Spartans (9-2) will face the Gadsden City Titans (7-4). Lastly, in 3A, Gordo (10-1) will take on Lauderdale County (7-4).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. You can also find the brackets for all the regions here.