BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The playoffs have officially arrived in high school football as several schools across all regions look to bring home the blue map.

The CBS 42 Game of the Week is in the 6A Region as the Mountain Brook Spartans (8-2) will host the Pinson Valley Indians (6-3). In 7A, the Hoover Buccaneers (9-1) will host Bob Jones (5-5). In 3A, Ohatchee (3-7) will travel to face Gordo (9-1). And lastly, in 5A, Southside (5-5) will head to Ramsay (8-2).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. You can also find the brackets for all the regions here.