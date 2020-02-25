Ramsay, Huffman representing Birmingham in Final Four

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Hundreds of high school basketball stars from around the state are in Birmingham this week, each hoping to hoist a state championship trophy. Two of the teams competing will feel right at home.

The BJCC is hosting the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Final Four this week. Two schools from the city of Birmingham, Ramsay and Huffman, are among the 56 teams playing for championships.

“Every year we have a team, at least one team that’s going to be there. And as of late we’ve had two, three teams being there,” Birmingham City Schools athletics director Henry Pope said. “And it’s great to have them here so our superintendent and all of our board members and all the city people and everyone in Birmingham can be a part of it.”

More than a dozen teams from the CBS 42 viewing area advanced to the Final Four, but the event features teams from around the state. For a full schedule of games click here. Each team brings parents, students and fans, which makes it a big deal economically for the city.

“You have an opportunity to showcase a lot of our restaurants and people staying in our hotels but also taking in tourist sites like Vulcan and Civil Rights Institute area, Railroad Park,” Birmingham city council president William Parker said. “So we’re pleased and looking forward to a great and exciting fan experience. “

