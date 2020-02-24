Pickens County holds off Francis Marion to reach 1A state finals

Pickens County scored the final 11 points of the first half Monday to turn a 21-18 deficit with 2:03 left in the second period into a 29-21 lead at intermission and the Tornadoes went on to beat Francis Marion 63-57 in the Class 1A semifinals at the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC Legacy Arena Monday.

The win propels Coach Marcuss Barnes’ Tornadoes (26-3) into the Class 1A finals to face Lanett Thursday night at 5:45 p.m.

Jah-Marien Latham got the second-quarter rally started with four quick points and Dariun Doss sank a layup at the buzzer for the final points in the 11-point rally. Javion Belle opened the third quarter with a bucket to extend the lead to 10 before the Rams (24-8) settled down and clawed back into the contest in the final period – closing a 13-point deficit to five with 33 seconds remaining.

Jawan Pettway finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead Pickens County. Belle added 15 points and seven assists and Doss had eight rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.

Chester Lapsley led Francis Marion with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The Rams, coached for Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Woodie Jackson, also got 13 points from Jakavien Mayhand, 11 from Ja’Corrian Sanders. Both sank three 3-point goals. Patrick Bates also had a team-high 14 rebounds, five steals and seven points.

Pickens County has won three state titles (2010, 2011 and 2012) and Francis Marion has won six (1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993 and 2000).

All semifinal and championship games in the 2020 State Tourney are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based platform and are also being shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s group of cable affiliates in Alabama. WOTM TV is producing all games and the AHSAA Radio Network is handling announcing duties for radio and TV during the semifinals.

