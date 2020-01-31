Oak Mountain Eagles basketball cancels Friday games due to flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a tweet posted Friday, the Oak Mountain Eagles Basketball announced that their evening games will be canceled due to a flu outbreak in their school.

We are cancelling games tonight due to flu outbreak in our school. 8 of 13 jv, 6 of 10 v, and 2 of 4 coaches have it. Never seen anything like it within our program. Let’s get healthy!#grit #DMGB — Eagle Basketball (@omhsbasketball) January 31, 2020

Oak Mountain High School Principal Kristi Sayers told CBS 42 that the basketball games were canceled because three of the four seniors that would have been honored for Senior Night are sick. Sayers said that there are 67 confirmed cases of the flu (out of 1,515 students) at Oak Mountain High School.

Multiple school systems throughout Central Alabama have closed schools and canceled school activities because of the high numbers of staff and students showing flu and flu-like symptoms.

