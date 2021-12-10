Josh Niblett leaving Hoover Buccaneers after 14 years as head football coach

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Josh Niblett, the man who led the Hoover Buccaneers to six state championships and over 170 wins over 14 years, will soon be leaving the team.

Niblett, who came to Hoover in 2008 after several years coaching at Oneonta High School and Oxford High School, has announced that he would be leaving the team to go to Georgia, according to the Hoover Bucs Twitter account. No information was given on what was next for the coach.

171-26 record, 6 state titles, 92-8 in your region! Legendary work @JoshNiblett and good luck in Georgia! You’ve earned a retirement in Alabama! You’ve done it as good as anyone has done it. Go Bucs and good luck. @marlon_humphrey @HooverAthletics @HooverSchools @HooverSun pic.twitter.com/uvgtwsZumT — Hoover Bucs Football (@BucsFootball) December 10, 2021

Before coming to Hoover, Niblett led Oneonta to a 51-14 record between 2000 and 2004, including winning the 3A state championship in 2004. After three years in Oxford, Niblett was hired as the head coach at Hoover, replacing longtime coach Rush Propst.

Niblett is from Demopolis and played three years under Gene Stallings at the University of Alabama.