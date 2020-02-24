Jacksonville Christian falls in 1A state semifinals

Lanett High School’s 6-foot-9 senior twins Cameron and Zameron Boozer combined for 32 points and 29 rebounds as the Panthers (21-11) held off stubborn Jacksonville Christian 70-61 in the Class 1A boys’ semifinals at the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC Legacy Arena Monday.
Cameron Boozer had 20 points with a 10-of-15 shooting performance inside. He also cleared 19 rebounds – 13 coming on the offensive boards. His twin Zameron added 12 points and 10 rebounds – four offensive boards – as the post players dominated the inside for Coach Richard Carter’s Panthers. Lanett won the rebound battle 51-36. Junior point guard Kintavious Dozier added a team-high 21 points, three steals and three assists.
Jacksonville Christian (24-7), making its first-ever state tournament appearance, battled throughout to stay close – thanks in part to the 3-point shooting of senior Kobe Messer. He sank five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points. The Thunder’s 6-7 senior center Chase Vinson battled inside valiantly with Lanett’s twin towers to combine for 14 points and 10 rebounds. He also had a game-high four blocked shots and three assists. Brady Shaddix also added nine points, six rebounds and three assists. He was 6-of-8 at the foul line for Coach Tommy Miller’s Thunder.
Lanett advances to the Class 1A boys’ championship game Thursday at 5:45 p.m. The Panthers will be chasing their fourth state title. Carter’s teams won three straight Class 2A state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018. – winning previous championships in 1987, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2016 and 2018.
All semifinal and championship games in the 2020 State Tourney are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based platform and are also being shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s group of cable affiliates in Alabama. WOTM TV is producing all games and the AHSAA Radio Network is handling announcing duties for radio and TV during the semifinals.
All cable systems in Alabama have a chance to take the broadcast feed for all the games free of charge. If your local cable company is not televising the games, please contact them and ask them to join the AHSAA TV Network.
