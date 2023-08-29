ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to Hurricane Idalia, the Thompson vs IMG Academy game has been canceled.

The game was scheduled for Thursday, August 31, but due to IMG Academy’s Campus being located near the Tampa area and with travel in and out of the area being limited in the coming days, officials associated with the schools decided to cancel.

Due to a tight fall scheduled for both schools, a rematch is unlikely. If you bought tickets, refunds will be issued through GoFan to anyone who purchased single-game tickets. Check out Thompson Athletics and Alabaster City Schools for any further information.