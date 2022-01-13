Hoover High School introduces new football head coach Wade Waldrop

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover High School has its new head football coach. Wade Waldrop was introduced Thursday night at the school’s regularly-scheduled school board meeting.

Waldrop has a long history coaching football in Alabama. He’s coached at schools across the state since 2006. His stops have included Chelsea, James Clemens, Florence and now Hoover. Waldrop boasts an overall record of 100-75, along with a handful of playoff appearances.

Waldrop replaces former Bucs coach Josh Niblett, who left after 14 years to pursue the head coaching position at Gainesville High in Georgia. Niblett won six state championships with Hoover.