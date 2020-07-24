High School Highlights: Mountain Brook Spartans

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) – It will be a change of scenery for Mountain Brook football during the 2020 season. Under the direction of head coach Chris Yeager, who’s coached at Mountain Brook since 2006, the Spartans are moving down to Class 6A.

The Spartans have high expectations after finishing the 2019 season 8-3 (5-2 in 7A, Region 3). Their only losses during the regular season came to Thompson and Hoover. In the playoffs, Mountain Brook fell in the 1st round to Florence 24-21.

In this week’s episode of ‘High School Highlights,’ Simone Eli previews the Spartans’ 2020 outlook and goes one-on-one with head coach Chris Yeager.