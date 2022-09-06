BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off Thursday and some teams look to remain undefeated while some are looking for their first win.

The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 5A region and features the Sylacauga Aggies (0-3) who will host the Valley Rams (1-2). A 6A showdown features two undefeated teams with Clay-Chalkville (3-0) traveling to Pinson Valley (2-0). In 7A, the defending champion Thompson Warriors (1-2) will host the Spain Park Jaguars (1-2).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: