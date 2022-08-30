BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 2 of the high school football season is set to begin Thursday and there are several matchups to look forward too across all the regions.

The AHSAA game of the week is in the 6A region as the Mountain Brook Spartans host the Minor Tigers Thursday night. In 7A, bragging rights for the city of Hoover is set to be earned as the Bucs take on Spain Park at the Met Friday. Another game in 7A which should be exciting, Vestavia hosts Thompson as the back-to-back-to-back state champions try to get its first win of the season.

In 5A, Pleasant Grove is hosting Wenonah and in 4A, Northside takes on Oak Grove at home. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: