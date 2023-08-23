BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football season is officially here as teams across the state begin its quest towards winning a state championship.

On Friday, the four-time defending 7A state champion Thompson Warriors face Opelika in the AHSAA Kick-Off Classic. Mountain Brook hosts Vestavia Hills in a 6A versus 7A showdown. The reigning 6A state champion Saraland Spartans host Tennessee’s Lipscomb Academy.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: