BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama high school football is set to begin the 2022-23 season Thursday.

There will be several matchups to look forward to in Week 0, including the AHSAA Kickoff Classic – Cramton Bowl between the Helena Huskies and Chelsea Red Devils. Also in 7A, the Vestavia Hills Rebels will host the Mountain Brook Spartans.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the games set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: