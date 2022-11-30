BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State championship games are set to be played across central Alabama as 7A kicks it off Wednesday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Thompson Warriors (10-3) will be looking to win its fourth straight title as they take on the Auburn Tigers (12-1). In 6A, Mountain Brook (13-2) will look to bring home the blue map when they face Saraland (14-1). In 5A, the Ramsay Rams (12-2) will play the Charles Henderson Trojans (12-1). Lastly, in 3A, Piedmont (13-2) will face Saint James (12-2).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. You can also find the brackets for all the regions here.