Former Samford standout Aryvia Holmes named head football coach at McAdory

MCADORY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, McAdory High School announced that it had hired a new football coach.

Aryvia Holmes, who previously served as offensive coordinator at Minor High School, was hired during a special called school board meeting. Holmes replaces Bart Sessions, who coached at McAdory for two years before taking the head coaching job at Alma Bryant in Mobile for the upcoming season.

“I want to say thank you to Principal Bowen and the Jefferson County Board of Education for giving me this opportunity. This head coaching job will continue to help me teach and mentor young men to be their best self-possible,” Holmes said in a statement released by the Jefferson County School System. “One of my main goals is to re-establish a winning culture, all while helping our student-athletes focus more on how things are accomplished rather than what is accomplished. I want to leave a legacy in this community, ‘My Community,’ so people will remember my significance more than my success. Uncommon competitor! Let’s Swarm!”

Prior to his time at Minor, Holmes had been an assistant coach at other schools, including Clay-Chalkville High School and Pinson Valley High School. Holmes also coached at the collegiate level, serving as an assistant coach at Miles College and a running backs and wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Samford University, where he became one of the school’s all-time leading receivers during his playing years between 1999 to 2002.

Holmes is currently ranked second in Samford history in receiving yards (2,955) and career receptions (220). Holmes also ranks second in school history in single-season catches (74), receptions in a game (12) and receiving yards in a single season (1,158).

Holmes said his coaching philosophy is based on five principles: being a great teacher, being passionate, bringing his best every day, being organized, and being accountable.

“Aryvia Holmes is of high character. I look forward to him and his family becoming a part of our McAdory family. I believe he will take our football and athletic program to the next level,” McAdory Principal Gary Bowen said.