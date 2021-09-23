Former Hoover High football coach Rush Propst hospitalized for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rush Propst, who built Hoover High School’s football team into one of the best high school teams in the country during his time there, is in the hospital for COVID-19.

Propst, who led the Hoover Buccaneers to five state championships and a 110-16 record between 1999 and 2007, was hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19 and pneumonia symptoms. The news was confirmed Thursday by Jason Sciavicco, executive producer of Netflix’s “Titletown High,” which documented Propst’s lone season last year coaching at Valdosta High School in Georgia. Sciavicco also worked with Propst on the MTV show “Two-a-Days,” which highlighted Propst and several other Hoover players and students during the 2005 season.

***Important*** @PropstRush was taken to the hospital yesterday with COVID and pneumonia. He needs all the prayers we can give. Please take a moment and say a prayer for him, Stefanie and his family. 🙏🏻 — Jason Sciavicco (@JSciavicco) September 23, 2021

On Thursday, Sciavicco shared a message from Propst’s wife, Stefnie, that gave an update on the coach.

Originally from Ohatchee, Propst played football at Jacksonville State University from 1977 to 1978. His first head coaching job was at Asheville High School in 1989.

After leaving Hoover, Propst took the helm at Colquitt County High School in Georgia, where he stayed from 2008 to 2018 before becoming a volunteer consultant for the UAB Blazers football team in 2019.

It is unclear whether or not Propst had been vaccinated against COVID-19.