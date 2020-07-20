Clay-Chalkville football enters 2020 with high expectations

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Things are looking bright in 2020 for the Clay-Chalkville Cougars football team. The Cougars, under head coach Drew Gilmer, are coming off a successful 2019 season which saw them go 10-3 overall with a 4-2 record in Class 6A, Region 6. The Cougars have already started on-field workouts ahead of the 2020 season.

2020 Clay-Chalkville Football Schedule

  • Aug. 21 at Shades Valley 
  • Aug. 28 at Hueytown
  • Sept. 4 at Jasper 
  • Sept. 11 vs. Gardendale
  • Sept. 18 at Minor
  • Sept. 25 Bye
  • Oct. 2 vs. Jackson Olin
  • Oct. 9 at Mortimer Jordan
  • Oct. 16 vs. Pinson Valley
  • Oct. 23 vs. Huffman 
  • Oct. 30 Bye

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page