Clay-Chalkville football enters 2020 with high expectations

Vestavia Hills, Ala. (WIAT) - 2020 will not be a normal high school football season because of the coronavirus pandemic. At Vestavia Hills high school, this football season will be different for another reason. It will be head coach Buddy Anderson's last one on the sidelines.

The hall of fame coach announced earlier this summer that he would be retiring after the upcoming season. Anderson has been with Vestavia Hills football since 1972. He started as an assistant coach before being named the head coach six years later in 1978.