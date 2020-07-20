Clay-Chalkville football enters 2020 with high expectations

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Things are looking bright in 2020 for the Clay-Chalkville Cougars football team. The Cougars, under head coach Drew Gilmer, are coming off a successful 2019 season which saw them go 10-3 overall with a 4-2 record in Class 6A, Region 6. The Cougars have already started on-field workouts ahead of the 2020 season.
2020 Clay-Chalkville Football Schedule
- Aug. 21 at Shades Valley
- Aug. 28 at Hueytown
- Sept. 4 at Jasper
- Sept. 11 vs. Gardendale
- Sept. 18 at Minor
- Sept. 25 Bye
- Oct. 2 vs. Jackson Olin
- Oct. 9 at Mortimer Jordan
- Oct. 16 vs. Pinson Valley
- Oct. 23 vs. Huffman
- Oct. 30 Bye