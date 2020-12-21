Bessemer City High School basektball player dies in house fire

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at Bessemer City High School are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Sunday night, the school confirmed that Kayvion Webster, who also played on the school’s basketball team, had died in a house fire. Details of how the fire happened and when were not detailed.

“We loss (sic) a soldier today @WebsterKayvion to a house fire, please pray for our program and family of Kayvion,” a tweet from the school’s basketball team Twitter page stated. “We love you and miss you.”

Webster, whose Twitter biography stated he was “just a kid tryna (sic) make it out the hood,” was part of the Class of 2023 and had also played in the Iron City Huskies travel league team.

Tributes poured across social media in the wake of Webster’s death.

“First met this kid when he was in the 6th grade,” Brandon Maye, a football coach at Hueytown High School, wrote. “I can honestly say there isn’t anything negative to say about him. One of the best athletes & funniest kids to be around. It was an honor to coach you. Rest easy!”

“Got an opportunity to coach this kid in middle school,” Carver High School defensive coordinator LeAndre Crawford said. “Hell of a talent, more of a joy & energy as a person. Hate to continuously see the city of Bessemer suffer especially these kids.”