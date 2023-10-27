BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Each week during the football season CBS 42 Morning News is highlighting a local band and this week the John Carroll Catholic High School Marching Band joined us!
October 28 2023 02:30 pm
by: Austin Franklin
Posted:
Updated:
by: Austin Franklin
Posted:
Updated:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Each week during the football season CBS 42 Morning News is highlighting a local band and this week the John Carroll Catholic High School Marching Band joined us!
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>