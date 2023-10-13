BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Briarwood Christian School senior volleyball player Stella Helms is described by her teammates and coaches as the “ultimate team player.” One that will go above and beyond for her team not matter what the situation is.

“Stella is a really dynamic player and that is one of the best ways to describe her,” Briarwood Head Volleyball Coach Carly Cline said. “She is one of a kind and one of our biggest leaders on the team. Everyone looks up to her.”

The four-year varsity letter winner is on the hunt to make this last season her best and recently reached a milestone that not a lot of athletes in the sport can get to accomplish throughout their high school careers. Helms recorded her 1,000th career dig in the Lions 3-0 win over Helena earlier in the month.

“I couldn’t believe it actually,” Helms said. “I was looking at my stats a week ago and didn’t think they have been updated because I needed around 200 more to go. My coach told me the following week in practice and I was like wow, it happened.”

With this being Helms’ last season on the court for Briarwood, she wants to leave it better than she found it as the Lions are on the hunt to wrap up their regular season strong and make a big time run in the post season.

“This sport has taught me to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.” Helms said. “ Even when I do not want to so something, I have to do it, work hard and be there for my team.”

For her work ethic, leadership, and championship spirit Stella Helms is our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.