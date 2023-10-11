BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The high school football season continues as Week 8 begins Thursday.

The AHSAA Game of the Week kicks off Thursday and will be a 6A matchup, as the 4-2 Pelham Panthers travel to play 4-2 Benjamin Russell. In 4A, the 1-5 Holt Ironmen will host the 3-3 Sipsey Valley Bears. Lastly, 5-1 Vestavia Hills will host 5-2 Hewitt-Trussville.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: