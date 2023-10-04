BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 7 of Alabama high school football begins Thursday, as schools look to string together wins in an effort to reach the playoffs.

The AHSAA Game of the Week kicks off Thursday between the 4-2 Ramsay Rams and the 5-1 Wenonah Dragons. In 3A, 0-5 Carbon Hill looks for its first win when they travel to face 5-1 Gordo. Lastly, two of the best teams in 7A will meet, when 5-1 Hewitt-Trussville hosts 4-1 Thompson, as the Warriors look to bounce back from its first loss of the season to Clay-Chalkville.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: