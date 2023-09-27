BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 6 of the high school football season is set to kick off Thursday.

The 0-5 Huffman Vikings look to put points on the board for the first time and secure its first win on the road against 4-1 Hewitt-Trussville. In a 6A vs. 7A matchup, 1-4 Hoover Buccaneers will play its homecoming game against the 4-1 Mountain Brook Spartans. Lastly, a highly anticipated showdown between 4-0 Thompson and 5-0 Clay-Chalkville is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: