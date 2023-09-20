BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 5 of the high school football season starts Thursday as some teams have officially reached the halfway point of the regular season.

The 1-3 Hoover Buccaneers return to The Met after losing to Vestavia a week ago, 26-7. They will face 3-1 Hewitt-Trussville at 7 p.m. Friday. In 6A, the 1-2 Northridge Jaguars take on 1-3 Paul W. Bryant. On Thursday, 0-4 Jasper will travel to 3-1 Wenonah to face the Dragons.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: