BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off Thursday as we near the halfway point of the regular season.

The 2-1 Gordo Greenwave return home to host the 0-3 Midfield Patriots. The Pell City Panthers are still looking to find a way in the win column as they sit at 0-3. They take on the 3-0 Center Point Eagles at home. Lastly, the 1-2 Hale County Wildcats hit the road in a 4A matchup with 0-2 Holt.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: