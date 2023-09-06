BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 3 of high school football kicks off Thursday, and the biggest story thus far may be the slow start by the Hoover Buccaneers.

The Bucs are 0-2 for the first time since 2014 and look to get its first win on the road against its rival, the Spain Park Jaguars (2-0). In 6A, 2-0 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa faces 0-1 Northridge in a Tuscaloosa matchup. Lastly, 0-1 Montevallo travels to play 1-1 Hale County in a 4A showdown.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: