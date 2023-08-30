BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 2 of high school football in Alabama starts Thursday. As some teams look to become 2-0, others seek that first win of the season.

In Class 6A, 0-1 Woodlawn is set to host 0-1 Central Tuscaloosa Thursday. The 0-1 Hoover Buccaneers are set to face 1-0 Oak Grove Friday at the Met in an Alabama versus Mississippi matchup. The Fultondale Wildcats will travel to Birmingham Saturday to play the Carver-Birmingham Rams at 11 a.m.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: