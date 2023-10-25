BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football teams are looking to finish their regular season on a high note as Week 10 of the Alabama high school football season begins Thursday.

The 4A Region will feature the game of week, as 5-3 Oak Grove hosts the 6-2 Dora Bulldogs Thursday. In 7A, Hoover looks to finish the season .500 when they take on the four-time defending state champion Thompson Warriors. Lastly, the 8-0 Saraland Spartans faces 6-2 Theodore.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: