BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Class 1A through 6A will be playing their semi-final matchups Friday, while in 7A, Thompson will face Central-Phenix City next Wednesday in the state championship.

In 6A, the 13-0 Saraland Spartans host the 11-2 Pike Road Patriots, as the Spartans look to advance back to the state title game. The winner of that game will face the winner of Clay-Chalkville (12-0) and Parker (12-1).

The 11-2 Ramsay Rams quest for another blue map will be tested Friday when they take on 11-1 Guntersville. On the other side of 5A, 13-0 Gulf Shores takes on 10-3 Eufaula.

Lastly, in 2A, two undefeated teams will face off when B.B. Comer hosts Reeltown for a spot in the championship, where the winner will play either the Fyffe Red Devils or Pisgah Eagles.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: