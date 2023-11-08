BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The regular season is officially over, records no longer matter and the hunt for a state championship has officially started as the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs begin Thursday.

In 7A, the Thompson Warriors start their quest for their fifth straight blue map Thursday as they are set to host the Florence Falcons. The Saraland Spartans are going for back-to-back 6A state titles and start their potentially deep playoff run Friday with the McAdory Yellowjackets. Lastly, in 5A, after winning their first state title in 43 years a season ago, the Ramsay Rams look to repeat as champions and begin with a matchup against West Point.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the AHSAA: