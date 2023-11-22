BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday as 7A has reached the semi-final round and other regions are in the third round.

Thompson is hosting the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies in the semifinals. The winner will advance to the state championship game, where they will face either Central-Phenix City or Mary G. Montgomery. Saraland’s quest for back-to-back state titles continues as it will host Hillcrest. Lastly, in 5A, Moody will play the reigning 5A champs, the Ramsay Rams.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: