TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The 7A Alabama High School Athletic Association State Championship game is set to be played Wednesday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, while the remaining regions will play either Thursday or Friday.

The Thompson Warriors (11-1) look to win their fifth straight 7A title when they take on the 12-0 Central-Phenix City Red Devils at 7 p.m. Last year in 6A, Saraland took home the crown. In 2021, it was Clay-Chalkville. The two undefeated teams will meet Friday at 7 p.m. as the Spartans look to go back-to-back. In 5A, Ramsay is also going for back-to-back blue maps as it takes on 14-0 Gulf Shores Thursday at 7 p.m.

On Friday at 11 a.m., Cherokee County will battle Montgomery Catholic for the 4A title. The Mobile Christian Leopards look for its first state title since 1995 as they take on Madison Academy in 3A on Thursday at 11 a.m. In 2A, on Friday at 3 p.m., the Fyffe Red Devils look for their third state title in four years as they take on the 13-0 Reeltown Rebels. Lastly, the undefeated Leroy Bears take on the 12-1 Coosa Conquerors Thursday at 3 p.m. for the 1A state championship.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games on CBS 42.