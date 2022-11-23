BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The AHSAA playoffs are nearing the end as the season comes to a close.

In 7A, the Thompson Warriors (10-3) will face the Auburn Tigers (12-1) in the state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30. In 6A, Mountain Brook (12-2) will take on Muscle Shoals (11-1) for a spot in the 6A championship game. In 5A, Ramsay (11-2) will face Pleasant Grove (11-1) in the semi-finals. Lastly, in 2A, B.B. Comer (11-2) will play its semi-final game against Highland Home (11-1).

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. You can also find the brackets for all the regions here.