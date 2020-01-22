AHSAA Central Board Approves Adjustment to Volleyball Season Playoff Schedule

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved Wednesday at its Winter Board Meeting an adjustment to the volleyball season and post-season schedule, providing more time between area tournament, regional tournament and state tournament play.

The adjustments were made at the request of the Volleyball Coaches Committee. Next fall, the area tournaments will be played the week of October 12-17 with the regional tournaments being played Wednesday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 23. The AHSAA Elite Eight State Tourney will be played Oct. 28-29.

“The Volleyball Coaches Committee unanimously recommended the changes,” AHSAA Assistant Director Denise Ainsworth told the Central Board. “Volleyball’s entire playoffs have been over a 10-day period and this will give the schools more time between the different levels. It also gets the regional off Saturday, Oct. 24, which is an important ACT testing date.”

The Central Board approved a third site for AHSAA Regional Cheer competition and approved a concept to require mandatory background checks on contest officials beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

The Board also approved a transition from C2C Schools to Dragonfly Content Management Software for member schools beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

The Central Board reviewed legislative proposals that were submitted in January by member schools prior to the board meeting. The AHSAA Legislative Council will vote on the proposals at April’s Legislative Council meeting. Schools are being surveyed this month for their input.