A Hoover Homecoming: Coach Kervin and the Raiders take on the Buccaneers

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s that time of year! High school football is back and a big game is happening tonight with the homecoming of a former Hoover coach.

Jason Kervin is a familiar face in the Hoover High School football community. He spent over a decade coaching in the program with plenty to show for it.

“I was fortunate enough to join Coach Niblett and his staff in 2008 and we had a 12 year run there. We made it to 9 championship games and were able to win 6 of them,” Kervin explained.

Come 2020, an opportunity impossible of passing up arose for Coach Kervin in the peach state.

“I’ve always wanted to be a head coach. My dad was a head coach. That was a dream of mine,” Kervin said.

Well, that dream was coming true.

“We had such a good situation at Hoover. It was going to take something reazlly special to draw me away from there,” Kervin went on to say.

That something special just happened to be the head coaching postion for the 7A Alpharetta Raiders.

“The more I looked into Alpharetta when it kind of came open, I realized it had the perfect combination of sustaining winning but I thought there was an opportunity too to take it to another level,” Kervin explained.

The road to this dream of Coach Kervin’s began growing up with his father who coached for 32 years in the state of Alabama and he’s ready to head back to where it all began tonight for his new new squad to take on his former colleagues.

It’s Hoover versus Alpharetta. It’s a homecoming like no other!

“I’m definitely excited to return to Alabama. I spent my whole life in Shelby county. We’re excited about a homecoming but at the end of the day, we’re going to win a football game,” Kervin said.

Kervin and his staff look forward to showing their boys what Alabama football is all about.

“It’ll be an exciting experience for our kids, for our fans to get to see that. To see the pageantry of what Alabama football is and what it means to those people over there. It means a lot,” Kervin explained.

Catch the big game tonight at the Hoover Met at 7p.m.!