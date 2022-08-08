BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented.

The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion.

Thompson High School came in at No. 14 in the ranking and will have an early season test against the No. 11 ranked team on the list, the Buford Wolves (Ga.) on Aug. 19. The Warriors are coming off their third straight 7A state championship last season and are looking to end up at Jordan-Hare Stadium at the end of the year holding the trophy.

Just a few spots behind Thompson is the team that lost to the Warriors in the state championship, the Central High School Red Devils. It was going to be difficult in stopping Thompson last season but Central managed to put up the biggest fight, losing only by 16, the fewest margin of victory for the Warriors during the playoffs. In an attempt to avenge their loss, the Red Devils do have some firepower as they have three players listed in the class of 2023’s top 150.

And finally, Clay-Chalkville High School just made the list finishing in at No. 99. The defending 6A state champions went 15-0 last season and will actually have a chance to play Thompson on Sept. 23 in Alabaster. The Cougars will once again be favorites in 6A in Alabama but it is a huge honor for the program to be named into the top 100 in the entire country.

Other than Alabama mentions on the list, MaxPreps included teams from 26 other states and the District of Columbia, with Florida and Texas having 16 teams apiece. St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. was given the No. 1 spot with Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. right behind. St. Francis Academy (Md.), IMG Academy (Fla.) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) rounded out the top five.