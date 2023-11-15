BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The second round of the Alabama high school football playoff continues Thursday as the chase for a blue map continues.

The 10-1 Gordo Green Wave will face the 10-1 Geraldine Bulldogs in what should be a highly contested 3A matchup. In 7A, the Hoover Buccaneers will be on the road when they face Hewitt-Trussville. When the two met in the regular season, Hewitt dominated, 28-7. The Hillcrest Patriots are currently 11-0 and will take on the 9-2 Helena Huskies as they look to remain undefeated and advance in the playoffs.

You can catch highlights, recaps and final scores of the games Friday night on CBS 42. Here’s a list of all the contests set to be played Thursday and Friday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association: