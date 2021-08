BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — To celebrate the NBA G-League team Birmingham Squadron coming to the Magic City, one lucky fan can win a pair of Sideline Premier Inaugural Season Tickets.

The entry period for the contest ends on September 3rd at 11:59 p.m. CT.

To enter, click here.

The team is an affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. They will play in the newly revamped Legacy Arena for the 2021-2022 season.