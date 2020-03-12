Elevate the Stage along with other competitions canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The following is a statement released by Elevate the Stage regarding Friday’s meet:

ELEVATE THE STAGE JO, XCEL AND NCAA COMPETITION CANCELED



As a result of the Southeastern Conference’s decision on March 12, 2020, to cancel all collegiate competition until March 30, 2020, Elevate the Stage will now be canceled. This includes both the NCAA competition between Alabama and Auburn, and the JO/Xcel competition, scheduled for March 13-15, 2020. This decision is beyond our control.

Previously ticketed guests for the NCAA competition will be refunded via the original point of purchase in 30 business days from the date of cancellation. Refunds will be delivered to the same card used for purchase when applicable. Please visit elevatethestage.com for more information.

Please contact elevate@knighteady.com with any questions you might have at this time. Thank you, and we appreciate your understanding as this matter continues to develop.

