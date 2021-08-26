COVID-19 causes cancellation of HS football games as season starts to kick off

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As COVID-19 cases rise among students in Alabama, several high school football games have been cancelled.

The most recent cancellation was the Good Hope High and West Point game set for Friday. Lincoln High School and Sylacauga was also cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette announced Wednesday at least five schools, including Good Hope High School, will begin remote learning Friday for the next two weeks after a significant amount of students are absent due to exposure and cases.

“With that in consideration, we’ve decided to transition these five schools to a remote learning period for the next two weeks,” Dr. Barnette said.

Although some games early on have been cancelled, those in high school athletics believe the season and school year can go on safely.

“We have the road map to be successful. We just need to continue following where that map is taking us because we’ve been there before,” Assist. Director with the Alabama High School Athletic Association Jeff Segers said.

Segars said cancellations are no where near the number they had last year. He believes schools and the association learned a lot from the previous season on how to keep players, coaches, and fans safe. And because cases are rising at schools, he said they have to continue to follow all safety guidelines.

“And I use this example all of the time; I get in a car and put my seat belt on. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to have a wreck,” Segars said.

Segars hopes cancellations remain at a minimum this season, because everyone wants fall sports and semester to be safe.

“As always, the safety and well being of our students, faculty, and staff is the number one priority in our school district,” Dr. Barnette said.

For more on the AHSAA’s guidelines on games cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19, click here.