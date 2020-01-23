Clyde May’s Whiskey Named the Official Whiskey of NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Cheers to good news! Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that Clyde May’s Whiskey has become the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway.

Talladega Superspeedway fans have enjoyed the smooth taste of Clyde May’s Whiskey, the “Official State Spirit of Alabama,” since 2016 when the Clyde May’s Whiskey Tower Tavern was added in the center of the Tri-Oval Tower.

“The partnership with Talladega Superspeedway is particularly resonant for Clyde May’s, because we have a similar origin,” said Roy Danis, chief executive officer, Conecuh Brands. “Stock car racing was invented by moonshine runners who used fast cars to escape the law. Clyde May was an Alabama farmer and a moonshiner who dodged the law himself a few times. We are the Official State Spirit of Alabama, and Talladega is one of the most famous venues in the state. Clyde May himself would be so proud to know his legacy continues on through this Talladega partnership.”

The historic 2.66-mile track and Clyde May’s Whiskey extended its partnership last year with the introduction of the Clyde May’s Courtyard in the fan immersive Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted last October. The 10,000-square-foot Clyde May’s Courtyard is a perfect area for fans to congregate, relax and grab the amazing Clyde May’s Alabama Style Whiskey and Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey with signature cocktails including the popular “Clyde May’s Alabama Mule.” Naming Clyde May’s Whiskey as the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway puts a stamp on the longstanding tradition of providing Talladega Superspeedway fans the best taste of the South.

The Clyde May’s Courtyard is located just outside BIG BILL’S Social Club, the epicenter of the Garage Experience. The unique 35,000-square-foot open-air building is lined on both sides by two garages that house the top 22 teams (11 in each) in the NASCAR Cup Series. Fans get exclusive access inside the garage bay viewing areas and receive an up-close, firsthand look of the drivers and teams turning wrenches and working on their race cars throughout race weekend.

Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission can also enjoy FREE Wi-Fi, incredible $4 or less value-priced concessions, a Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&As and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, as well as take part in Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!