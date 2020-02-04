Briarwood national champions to compete in Bassmaster Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grayson Morris and Tucker Smith made history last August when the duo brought home two straight Bassmaster High School National Championships.



Now the Briarwood Christian team will add another first to their resume when they fish alongside the pros in the iconic Bassmaster Classic.

“We both grew up watching bass fishing, especially the Bassmaster Classic and we went to it last year in Knoxville and we were like ‘this would be really cool to fish in one day.’ It was a goal of ours, so now here we are a year later we get the news that we get to fish in it,” said Morris.

Morris and Smith were surprised with the big news at a school assembly earlier this year.

“BASS contacted my dad and said they needed the boat. I thought that was kind of weird. They wrapped the boat,” said Smith

“I got a text from coach about being at Briarwood for a meeting, I didn’t think anything about it,” said Morris, now a freshman at University of Montevallo.

“We didn’t know what was going on and we came out and the announcer of BASS was standing there and he showed a video that said that we were going to be in the Classic and we just looked at each other and thought there was no way,” said Smith.

“That’s something that’s really impacted the both of us,” said Morris. “It’s possible for anyone to achieve their dream and if you work hard enough it can happen.”

The two will be the first ever high school team to compete in the Classic – they’re not eligible to win prize money, but they plan on making the most of the big opportunity.

“Honestly, what I’m looking for is catching a fish, I don’t want to go up there empty handed. We don’t want to go up there with nothing, but I’d say maybe having the biggest bag of tournament would be cool – can’t win the money – so enjoy the experience.”

As for the future, Morris has started his college bass fishing career at Montevallo and he’s hoping to recruit his younger partner to join the Falcons next season.