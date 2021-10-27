Birmingham Legion soccer team to host first playoff game in franchise history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Legion Football Club will host its first playoff game in the franchise’s three-year history. The Legion will face an undetermined opponent next Sunday, Nov. 7 at Legion’s Stadium in Downtown Birmingham.

“We set some expectations for a home game for the playoffs,” Legion head coach Tom Soehn said. “It was our third year and we reached it. I’m really happy with the group. Right now, we’re healthy. We’re in a good place.”

Last year, the Legion made it to the USL Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, but fell to the Tampa Bay Rowdies. This year, Coach Soehn and his players feel this is their year.

Legion midfielder Bruno Lapa teaches CBS 42’s Landon Wexler a thing or two on kicking.

“We’ve been working since last year when we fell short,” Legion midfielder Bruno Lapa said. “We almost hosted that playoff game. We’re going to do our best in this run in the playoffs.”

The Legion have one more regular season game against Louisville City FC this Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

You can buy your tickets to that matchup and their playoff games here.